Sherlyn Chopra Wants To Marry Rahul Gandhi But She Has One Condition

Model-actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sherlyn Chopra, who often makes headlines for her bold and controversial statements, has recently said she wants to marry Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to several media reports, Sherlyn reacted to Rahul getting relief in a defamation case. For those unversed, the Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) stayed the former Congress President's conviction, a decision that allows him to return to Lok Sabha and contest national elections.

While interacting with media persons recently, Sherlyn said she is ready to marry Rahul Gandhi but will not change her surname after tying the knot. However, Rahul Gandhi has not reacted to Sherlyn's comment yet.

Sherlyn never shies away from speaking her mind about various issues in public and often leaves everyone surprised with her statements.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sherlyn is busy with the promotions of her web series 'Paurashpur 2' by Ektaa Kapoor. She has made her acting comeback after a long hiatus. The show released on an OTT platform on July 28.

Over the years, Sherlyn has appeared in films like Dosti: Friends Forever, Red Swastik, Wajah Tum Ho, Game, Chameli, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride and others. She is now trying her hands at making short films. The actress also participated in the third season Bigg Boss which was hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In April 2023, Sherlyn revealed that she wrote a rap song as she is interested in music. She had also opened up about her plans of making a music video.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)