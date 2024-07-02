 'You Direct MPs To Disrupt': LS Speaker Om Birla Hits Out At LoP Rahul Gandhi During PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech; VIDEO
Om Birla told the Congress leader that his action of 'provoking the Opposition MPs' was against the conduct expected of the Leader of Opposition in the Parliament.

Updated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla | X

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday (July 2) reacted angrily to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress leader's conduct of 'directing Opposition MPs to enter the well of the House' was not dignified.

A visibly frustrated Birla alleged Rahul Gandhi of "provoking and instigating the Opposition MPs" to protest and added that this conduct was not expected of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The incident took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the lower House of Parliament on Tuesday.

The Parliament has already seen stormy sessions as the Opposition led by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha went all out against the government on Monday.

