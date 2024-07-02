'India Was In Despair Before 2014’: PM Modi Attacks Opposition Amid Massive Rucuks And Sloganeering In Lok Sabha (Video)

X

Amid vociferous protest by INDIA bloc MPs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that the Opposition despite spreading lies lost in the elections and chose the BJP-led NDA for the record third time.

"People elected us in the world's largest polls, I can understand pain of those who lost badly after continuously spreading lies," said PM Modi.

"The people of the country have given us this mandate after testing us on every criteria. The people have seen our track record of 10 years," he added.

Watch the speech here:

Speaking in the Lok Sabha. https://t.co/5ESs5cBMcM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2024

PM Modi said his government managed to pull 25 crore people out of poverty in 10 years. This feat proved to be a blessing, he said.

"When we had won in 2014, we had said our slogan was zero tolerance towards corruption. I am proud that the common people, who were reeling under corruption and the country had been hollowed out before 2014, have blessed us for our zero tolerance for corruption," he said.

Attacking the Congress-led Opposition PM Modi said, “Country saw appeasement politics for a long, we followed 'santushtikaran' not 'tushtikaran'; justice for all, appeasement to none.”

“We want to assure people that we will make tireless, honest, committed efforts to fulfil our resolve for 'Viksit Bharat'. The country was in depths of despair in 2014, people elected us and an era of transformation began,”

"There was a time before 2014 when terrorists could come and attack wherever they wanted. Innocent people were killed, every corner of India was targeted and the governments used to sit quietly. 2014 ke baad ka Hindustan ghar mein ghus kar maarta hain...," said PM Modi.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "There was a time before 2014 when terrorists could come and attack wherever they wanted. Innocent people were killed, every corner of India was targeted and the governments used to sit quietly. 2014 ke baad ka Hindustan ghar mein ghus kar maarta… pic.twitter.com/9NHWZkMYxV — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

As opposition members sought to raise the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur at the beginning of PM Modi's speech, Speaker Om Birla said an MP from the state has taken part in the debate.

The Speaker conveyed his displeasure to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying his behaviour as Leader of the Opposition was not according to parliamentary traditions.

Speaker said Rahul Gandhi had given directions to opposition members to come to the well of the House.

"This is wrong," Birla said.

Watch the video here:

⚡️Speaker Om Birla got angry when Rahul Gandhi instructed opposition leaders to create a ruckus during PM Modi's address in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/Op8T85wSkc — Political Views (@PoliticalViewsO) July 2, 2024

The debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address started in Lok Sabha on Monday.