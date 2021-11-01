'You can call them political traitors': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after Mamata Banerjee says Congress 'not serious about politics'

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee after the latter said the grand old party is not serious about politics.

"TMC was born out of Congress. If a child tells their mother that she's finished, it means they're finished too. You can call them political traitors. They do politics but forget manners and reject their own status. They should've seen what party they're born out of," news agency ANI quoted Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, during her three-day Goa visit, Banerjee said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become more powerful as the Congress is not serious about politics, and alleged that the country is suffering because the grand old party does not take decisions.

"I cannot say everything right now because they didn't take politics seriously. Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress...If one cannot take decision, why the country should suffer for that?" "They (Congress) got opportunity (in the past). Instead of fighting against BJP, they contested against me in my state. Don't you think when they contested against me, when they contest my political party in Bengal...," she said.

Banerjee's criticism of the Congress came after poll strategist Prashant Kishor said that the BJP will remain at the centre of Indian politics for the next many years irrespective of whether it wins or loses elections. He had also taken a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for "thinking" that it is just of matter of time before people throw the BJP away.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 04:49 PM IST