Yogi, party’s image sullied: Uma Bharti

None other than firebrand leader Uma Bharti has raised questions over police's action in the case, saying it has "dented" UP government and the party's image. Taking to Twitter, Bharti said that the manner in which UP Police had laid siege to the victim’s village in Hathras raised many questions. ‘‘She was the daughter of a Dalit family. She was cremated by the police in a hurry and now the family is under siege," Bharti added.

"We have just laid the foundation stone of a Ram temple and claimed that we wish to herald Ram Rajya to the country but due to the ham-handed action of the police, your (CM Yogi’s), the UP government's and BJP's image has been dented," Bharti added. ‘‘Had I not been corona positive, I would have been sitting with that family in that village. When I am discharged at AIIMS Rishikesh, I will definitely meet the victim's family in Hathras," she said.