Yogi in Firozabad as 40 die of dengue in a week

Ahmedabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited some dengue patients in Firozabad district where around 40 people, mostly children, have died in a week, and said teams will be formed to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

"Till now, 32 children and seven adults have died," the chief minister said and added that instructions have been issued to officials to ensure treatment of every patient at government hospital.

"The death of children will be probed by a team from King George's Medical University in Lucknow and a surveillance team so that the reasons can be ascertained," he said.

The ruling BJP's Firozabad MLA Manish Asija had told PTI on Sunday that more than 40 children have died due to dengue in the district since August 22-23, and blamed the state health department and the local civic body for the "tragedy".

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:02 AM IST