Yogi Adityanath welcomes PM Modi's announcement to repeal farm laws, says govt solves every problem through dialogue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday welcomed the decision of repealing farm laws. He said that BJP listens to everyone's voice. The government solves every problem through dialogue.

CM Yogi Adityanath further said that today Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a method of dialogue in democracy has announced the decision to repeal all three farm laws. "I welcome the historical work he has done by repealing these laws," he said.

PM Modi, while addressing the country today morning, announced the withdrawal of the Farm laws. From farmers to various people of the country have welcomed the decision of PM. Now Yogi Adityanath has also welcomed PM's decision.

He further added that we lagged somewhere in communication with the farmers. We listen to everyone's voice. Talking about the issue of repeal of all three farm laws, the CM said that the government solves every problem through dialogue. This decision of Prime Minister Modi should be welcomed.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 01:46 PM IST