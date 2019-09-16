Yogi Adityanath plans to achieve USD 1 Trillion goal

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that with the help of IIM-Lucknow, he planned to achieve the goal of a $1 trillion economy for the state.

He was speaking at the second edition of 'Manthan'-- a leadership development programme conducted by the senior faculty of the Indian Institute of Management -- for the Chief Minister, his ministerial colleagues and senior bureaucrats.

"I am confident that when institutions like the IIM join hands with the government and take forward the programmes, we will be able to deliver good results," Aditya-nath said at the programme.

This was the second consecutive Sunday that Chief Minister Adityanath, all his ministers and IAS officers of the Secretary rank have attended the day-long session.