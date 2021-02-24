Yogi Adityanath govt to distribute free laptops to students registered under Abhyudaya Yojana

Lucknow: After Akhilesh Yadav, now Yogi Adityanath will also distribute free laptops/tablets to about 10 lakh students registered under the Abhyudaya Yojana, a free of cost coaching scheme for students preparing for Civil Services, NEET, JEE, and other competitive examinations.

The Yogi Adityanath government has already earmarked Rs 20 crore for the purpose of laptop and tablet distribution. After coming to power in March 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had promised to provide free laptops to meritorious students.

Unlike the Akhilesh Yadav government, the Yogi government has, however, attached a rider for the distribution of laptops. Merit will be the eligibility criteria. Only those who study hard and qualify the written exam will be distributed free of cost laptops.