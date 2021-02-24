Seven killed as car collides with oil tanker on Yamuna Expressway

Seven persons were killed after an oil tanker collided with a car on the Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday night. The incident took place near Naujheel police station and the people travelling in the car have died. The casualties include two women.

"The oil tanker was headed towards Agra. As per preliminary investigations, the tanker collided with the divider. During the collision, a car came between the tanker the divider," explained Mathura senior superintendent of police Gaurav Grover to ANI.

According to officials the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem and the kin of the deceased have been informed about the incident.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)