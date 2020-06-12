Yogi Adityanath feels the heat in teachers’ scam after Congress demands SC-monitored probe

Lucknow: The Opposition Congress has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged irregularities in 69,000 teachers’ recruitment which has created an uproar across Uttar Pradesh prompting the Yogi Adityanath government to set-up a taskforce to investigate the matter.

The scam came in national spotlight after it emerged that in the name of one recruit, Anamika Shukla, a teacher in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly drawing salary from 25 different places and had made more than Rs 1 crore. Shukla, in turn, is jobless to date.

While irregularities in recruitment were in the news for the past one year, a few successful candidates, including some of the toppers in the recruitment exam, were arrested by the police early this week over allegations that they got the job fraudulently. The toppers allegedly couldn’t even tell who India’s president was, when cops put them through a verbal test.