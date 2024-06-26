Yoga At Golden Temple: Punjab Police Summons Instagram Influencer Archana Makwana To Join Investigation Till June 30 | X

Punjab Police on Wednesday asked Gujarat-based social media influencer Archana Makwana, who is facing charges for performing Yoga at Sri Darbar Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple Amritsar, to join the investigation till June 30. The incident sparked outrage among the Sikh community, terming it a violation of the ‘maryada’ of Darbar Sahib. Amritsar Police have sent a notice to her.

“If she does not appear by June 30, then two more notices will be sent to her. If still, she does not appear before the police, a team will be sent to arrest her,” a senior police official told the media. Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Amritsar, said Archana Makwana’s statement will be recorded first and only after that she will be arrested. “A notice has been sent to Archana to appear before the police and record her statement.”

In a post on social media, Archana Makwana said she would no longer go to any gurdwara. The social media influencer was last week booked by Punjab Police for hurting religious sentiments for performing Yoga inside the Golden Temple premises. She was provided protection by Gujarat Police after she received multiple threat calls.

The FIR under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) of the Indian Penal Code comes after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had filed a complaint with Amritsar Police against the fashion designer.

SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal on Monday asked the woman Instagram influencer to join the police investigation. Responding to a media query that Archana Makwana is alleging that she’s facing a threat to life after the incident, Grewal has said, “The Sikh religion always respects women.” He has urged the social media influencer to lodge a complaint against those who are giving her death and rape threats. He emphasised that the Sikhs do not engage in such behaviour and do not threaten anyone. He said her assertions are being done solely to defame the Sikhs.

The SGPC, considered the 'Mini Parliament' of the religion, filed a police complaint against the Instagram influencer on June 22 after pictures of Instagram influencer, Archana Makwana, while performing Yoga went viral. Amid the uproar, she has issued a public apology, expressing regret.