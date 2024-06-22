VIDEO: Woman Apologises For Practising Yoga At Golden Temple In Amritsar; Says ‘Getting Death Threats’

Archana Makwana apologised as the Sikh community was enraged after the pics of the woman performing yoga inside the sacred Golden Temple which is located in Punjab's Amritsar went viral | X

Amritsar: A woman influencer has apologised on social media for performing Yoga inside the Golden Temple on International Day of Yoga in Punjab's Amritsar. The woman shared a video of herself apologising to the community if she has hurt their religious sentiment. The woman shared the post on Instagram with the caption, "Please accept sincere apologies from me. I never intended to hurt religious sentiments of anyone… all religion teaches us to forgive everyone not to abuse them.. getting death threats & ultra abusive messages & phone calls since morning."

The woman identified as Archana Makwana apologised as the Sikh community was enraged after the pics of the woman performing yoga inside the sacred Golden Temple which is located in Punjab's Amritsar went viral on social media. As the woman's pics went viral on social media she allegedly started receiving death threats. The woman said in the video that she went to Delhi on June 19 and received an award for her contributions in yoga and wellness.

International Day of Yoga 2024

She further said that she went to the Gurudwara to offer her gratitude. On International Yoga Day 2024 which was observed on Friday (June 21) around the world. She went to the Golden Temple and performed her favourite asana which is Shashank asana. She further said that she did not meant to hurt anyone's religious sentiments and asked for apologies if anybody was hurt due to her act. She also said that she has been portrayed in a very wrong way.

Woman Is Getting Death Threats

She further claimed that she is getting death threats and also people are abusing and trolling her on social media. She also assured that she will not repeat the same mistake ever again and that she did not know the rules. She also said that she got carried away in her emotions and her intent was not wrong. Despite the woman issuing an apology for her mistake, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has filed a complaint against the woman for practising yoga at Golden Temple.

Action Against Gurudwara Employees

SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami said that some people deliberately ignore the sanctity & commit heinous acts. There are reports that SGPC has also taken action against three of its employees who were negligent in their duties and also fined them around Rs 5,000.