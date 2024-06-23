Who Is Archana Makwana? Instagram Influencer Who Perfomed Yoga At Golden Temple Premises Receives Death Threats

Instagram influencer Archana Makwana found herself at the centre of backlash after she performed yoga in the premises of the Golden Temple, Amritsar. After her post on the social media platform went viral, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday filed a police complaint against Makwana for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. Makwana alleged that despite apologising, she has been repeatedly receiving death threats.

After the backlash, Makwana took to her Instagram account to issue a video apology. She said that she went to Delhi on June 19 where she received an award for her contributions in yoga and wellness, and that she wanted to visit the Golden Temple on the way to express her gratitude.

On International Yoga Day 2024, celebrated globally on June 21, Makwana visited the Golden Temple and performed her favourite yoga pose, Shashankasana. She also said that she did not intend to offend anyone's religious feelings and apologised if her actions caused any distress. Archana also expressed that she felt misrepresented by others.

Who is Archana Makwana?

Makwana, an Instagram influencer and entrepreneur, runs a fashion design brand called House Of Archana in Vadodara. She is also associated with the brand 'Healing Tattvas' and shares her travel experiences as a blogger. She has nearly 140k followers on Instagram. She calls herself Fashion Designer / Entrepreneur /Influencer/ Travel & Fashion Blogger

A woman named Archana Makwana apologized for performing yoga inside the premises of Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, after SGPC filed a police complaint against her.



She's now receiving death threats.



(Note: Video of threatening audio on WhatsApp is from her Instagram story). pic.twitter.com/gsenL4VuT9 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) June 22, 2024

Archana's efforts in promoting yoga and wellness were recognised when she received an award on International Yoga Day for her contributions in this field.

The SGPC filed a police complaint against a girl named Archana Makwana, who did yoga at Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar. Action was also taken against three SGPC employees who were negligent in their duties. pic.twitter.com/4b2CHfeT7i — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 22, 2024

After her Golden Temple post went viral, Makwana said she been receiving death threats and facing online abuse and trolling. Makwana said she promised never to repeat her mistake, explaining that she was unaware of the rules. She admitted that she acted impulsively out of emotion but had no ill intent. Despite her apology, the SGPC has filed a complaint against her for practicing yoga at the Golden Temple.