Year-ender 2021: Here's a complete list of dry days in India in 2022

That distinct feeling, when you are just about to go hang out with your folks but are instead greeted with a 'dry day', cannot be put into words. A dry day is a religious or national festival when alcohol is not on sale in bars, pubs and liquor stores.

Many states, including Maharashtra, strictly abide by the alcohol ban for a week for festivals, religious celebrations and national holidays like Gandhi Jayanti, Mahalaya Amavasya, Dussehra, Eid-e-Milad, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and so on.

Here's a complete list of dry days in India in 2022:

January-

January 14: Makar Sankranti - Saturday

January 26: Republic Day - Thursday

January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas - Sunday

February-

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti - Saturday

February 26: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti - Saturday

March-

March 1: Maha Shivratri - Tuesday

March 18: Holi - Friday

April-

April 10: Ram Navami - Sunday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti - Thursday

April 14: Mahavir Jayanti - Thursday

April 15: Good Friday - Friday

May-

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra) - Saturday

May 3: Eid ul-Fitr - Tuesday

July-

July 10: Ashadi Ekadashi - Sunday

July 13: Guru Purnima - Wednesday

August-

August 8: Muharram - Monday

August 15: Independence Day - Monday

August 18/19: Janmashthami - Thursday, Friday

August 31: Ganesh Chaturthi - Wednesday

September-

September 9: Anant Chaturdashi - Friday

October-

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti - Sunday

October 5: Dussehra - Wednesday

October 8: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra) - Saturday

October 9: Eid-e-Milad - Sunday

October 9: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti - Sunday

October 24: Diwali - Monday

November-

November 4: Kartiki Ekadashi - Friday

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti - Tuesday

December-

December 25: Christmas - Sunday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 11:59 AM IST