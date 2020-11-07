Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha takes oath as Chief Information Commissioner

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday administered the oath of office to Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha as Chief Information Commissioner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sinha, a former diplomat, replaces Bimal Julka who retired on August 26 after being appointed the position in March this year.

The newly appointed Chief Information Commissioner earlier served as India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.

He was also the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran and served as the Ambassador of India to Venezuela.