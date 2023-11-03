WR To Run 70 Special Festival Trains To Different Parts Of Country – A Boon For 1.25 Lakh Passengers

Representational Image

Mumbai: In a bid to cater to the travel demand during the upcoming festive season and enhance passenger convenience, the Western Railway has announced the operation of additional festival special trains on special fare. These trains are set to connect several important routes, benefiting approximately 1.25 lakh passengers.

According to Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a total of 70 Festival Special Trains have been introduced, encompassing the following routes:

Train No. 09189/09190 Mumbai Central-Katihar Special (Weekly) [16 Trips]:

The Mumbai Central-Katihar Special will depart every Saturday from Mumbai Central at 10:30 am and arrive in Katihar at 07:30 am on Monday. The service will run from November 11, 2023, to December 30, 2023. Conversely, Train No. 09190 Katihar-Mumbai Central Special will operate from Katihar to Mumbai Central, departing every Tuesday at 00:15 am and arriving the next day at 6:40 pm. This service is available from November 14, 2023, to January 2, 2024. The train will make stops at various stations in both directions and offer a range of coach classes, including AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09069/09070 Surat– Brahmapur Special (Weekly) [16 Trips]:

The Surat–Brahmapur Special will depart from Surat every Wednesday at 2:20 pm and reach Brahmapur at 01:15 am on Friday. This service will be available from November 8, 2023, to December 27, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09070 Brahmapur–Surat Special will depart from Brahmapur every Friday at 03:30 am and reach Surat at 1:45 pm on Saturday, running from November 10, 2023, to December 29, 2023. The train will make stops at multiple stations in both directions and offer various coach classes, including First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09111/09112 Surat-Mahuva Special (Bi-weekly) [14 Trips]:

The Surat-Mahuva Special will operate bi-weekly, departing from Surat every Wednesday and Friday at 10 pm, reaching Mahuva at 09:10 am the following day. The service will run from November 8, 2023, to November 29, 2023. Conversely, Train No. 09112 Mahuva-Surat Special will depart from Mahuva every Thursday and Saturday at 1:15 pm and arrive in Surat at 02:30 am the next day, available from November 9, 2023, to November 30, 2023. Stops will be made at multiple stations in both directions, and the train will offer AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, Second Sitting, and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09017/09018 Surat-Veraval Special (Weekly) [8 Trips]:

The Surat-Veraval Special will depart from Surat every Monday at 7:30 pm and reach Veraval at 08:05 am the following day. This service will run from November 6, 2023, to November 27, 2023. Conversely, Train No. 09018 Veraval-Surat Special will depart from Veraval every Tuesday at 11:05 am and reach Surat at 11:45 pm the same day, operating from November 7, 2023, to November 28, 2023. The train will make stops at select stations in both directions and offer AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, Second Sitting, and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09569/09570 Rajkot-Barauni Special (Weekly) [16 Trips]:

The Rajkot-Barauni Special will depart from Rajkot every Friday at 12:50 pm and reach Barauni at 03:30 am on Sunday, running from November 10, 2023, to December 29, 2023. Conversely, Train No. 09570 Barauni-Rajkot Special will depart from Barauni every Sunday at 1:45 pm and reach Rajkot at 05:50 am on Tuesday, available from November 12, 2023, to December 31, 2023. The train will make stops at several stations in both directions and offer AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for these Festival Special Trains will open from November 5, 2023, at all PRS Counters and on the IRCTC website. Passengers are encouraged to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for detailed information regarding timings of halts and coach composition. These trains will operate as special trains on special fare, providing a convenient travel option for passengers during the festive season.

