Additional Stoppage Provided To Three Pairs Of Western Railway Trains

For the convenience of passengers, additional stoppage has been provided to Train No. 19203/19204 Bandra Terminus - Veraval Express at Khakharia, Train No. 19003/19004 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Express at Vapi & Train No. 22737/22738 Secunderabad – Hisar Express at Dharangaon.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of WR, Train No. 19203/19204 Bandra Terminus - Veraval Express has been provided with additional halt at Khakharia station with effect from journey commencing on 04th November from Bandra Terminus and w.e.f. 03rd November 2023 from Veraval.

Train No. 19203 Bandra Terminus - Veraval Express will arrive Khakharia station at 09:19 am and depart at 09:20 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 19204 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Express will arrive Khakharia station at 8:04 pm and depart at 8:05 pm.

Train No. 19003/19004 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Express has been provided with additional halt at Vapi station with effect from journey commencing on 05th November 2023 from Bandra Terminus and Bhusaval stations.

Train No. 19003 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Express will arrive Vapi station at 02:34 am and depart at 02:36 am. Similarly, Train No. 19004 Bhusal – Bandra Terminus Khandesh Express will arrive Vapi station at 01:18 am and depart at 01:20 am.

Train No. 22737/22738 Secunderabad – Hisar Express has been provided with additional halt at Dharangaon with effect from journey commencing on 07th November 2023 from Secunderabad and w.e.f. 03rd November 2023 from Hisar.

Train No. 22737 Secunderabad – Hisar Express will arrive Dharangaon station at 2:24 pm and depart at 2:26 pm Similarly, Train No. 22738 Hisar- Secunderabad Express will arrive Dharangaon station at 4:45 ,pm and depart at 4:47 pm

To get detailed information, passengers can visit the Indian Railways website on: www.wr.indianrail.gov.in