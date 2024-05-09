Bengaluru Weather Update May 9: City Wakes Up To Moderate Temperature At 28°C; Cloudy Skies Expected All Day

Bengaluru woke up to a cool and breezy morning as temperature recorded was moderate at 28°C. Rainfall continued in several parts of Bengaluru bringing in relief yet adding to the traffic disruptions as flood-like situation wreaked havoc across the city and many parts of Karnataka.

On May 9, Bengaluru will record a maximum temperature which will hover around 34°C which is a considerable dip from last week's maximum temperature which was recorded at 38°C.

Karnataka temperature observations (district wise) | IMD

The lowest temperature will hover around 20°C. Meanwhile, as per the Indian Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bengaluru Local Weather report for May 9 | IMD

Karnataka weather observations

Overall in Karnataka Kalaburgi experienced the highest maximum temperature of 43.1o C in the plains of the State.

As per the Indian Meteorological department, The trough/wind discontinuity from east Vidarbha to north Tamil Nadu now runs from northeast Rajasthan to South Interior Karnataka across Madhya Maharashtra & North Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

SUBDIVISIONWISE WARNINGS | IMD

Thunderstorm with rain likely to occur at isolated places over Interior Karnataka May 8 2024 to May 12, 2024. As per the Indian Meteorological data, light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at some places over Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkmagaluru, Vijayanagara, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Koppal and Raichur districts. Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at some places over Dakshina Kannada district.