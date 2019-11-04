Would love to see Westminster turned into an institute for cow urine: Aatish Taseer mocks BJP leader

If Rudyard Kipling was alive today, he would’ve realised Twitter was the place where the twain met. On Monday, Pakistani-Indian author Aateesh Taseer exchanged barbs with BJP overseas in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale over the proposed PMO and Parliament shift.

Columnist Aatish Taseer, whose parentage and political views irks the current dispensation wrote on Twitter on the Delhi pollution: “On a day when my timeline is clogged with horror stories about the poisonous air quality in my hometown, it beggars belief that this absurd government has set itself the task of fixing the one thing in Delhi that isn’t broken.

This led to an angry rebuke from Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, who called him ‘stupid and ignorant’ and wrote: “Only stupid, ignorant and arrogant people like @AatishTaseer can say that India doesn’t need modern parliament building or new secretariat.”

Taseer, whose TIME profile on Modi had irked the ruling dispensation replied by saying: “Once you're done confining our democracy to a museum, you must offer your services to other older parliament buildings. What I would give to see Westminster turned into an institute for the study of cow urine, or the US Capitol into a museum of aviation during the Vedic period.”