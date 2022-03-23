Would have killed the goons, says Jitan Ram Manjhi after attack on niece

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi lashed out at the Bihar law-and-order situation in the state after his niece, Kesari Manjhi, was injured in an attack.

Irked over an alleged attack on his niece, Jitan Ram Manjhi said that he would have killed attackers if such an incident had taken place with him.

Kesari Devi, who is also a Panchayat member, and her family members were attacked by a mob of 25, which included local strongmen in Gaya district, Manjhi alleged.

"Around 25 people, including local the strongmen attacked my niece Kesari Devi, who is a Panchayat member and her family members," Manjhi told media persons on Tuesday.

"If such an incident had happened with me, I would have opened fire on them and killed at least two to five of the attackers," the HAM supremo added.

He alleged that the attack was orchestrated after his niece won the Panchayat polls. "They (the attackers) thought that my family members were going out of their control and hence the attack was planned to silence them," he said.

He said that the incident took place in Mohkampur village under Barachatti block on Sunday at around 8 pm.

Around 20 armed men attacked on Manjhi's relatives, including his niece, in Mohkampur village under Barachatti block on Sunday, and also tried to kidnap Keshri Devi's daughter in-law too. When the family resisted, the assailants beat them with their weapons.

