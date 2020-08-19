Worrisome day for Karnataka

Bengaluru

Karnataka reported another worrisome day on the Covid-19 front with 8,642 people testing positive on Wednesday, taking the total active cases to 81,097 and the total caseload to 2,49,590.

There were 126 Covid-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 4,327. Bengaluru alone recorded 56 Covid-deaths on Wednesday. Bengaluru also topped the Covid chart with 2,804 new cases pushing the total to 96,910.

There was a considerable rise in cases in the districts also with Shivamogga recording 915 new cases followed by Ballari (537), Belagavi (379) and Udupi 375.

In an incident, a postgraduate student of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here committed suicide as he feared he was Covid positive since he showed symptoms of the infection. The police said the victim was Sandeep Kumar from Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body, stated 816 sanitation workers in Bengaluru have so far tested positive. In a written submission to the Karnataka High Court, the civic body said 11,902 rapid antigen tests and 3,872 RT-PCR tests were conducted on the workers, including supervisors, helpers and drivers, involved in solid waste management in the city.

Of the 816 positive workers, 423 were hospitalised, 341 received treatment at the Care Centres, while 52 remained in home isolation.