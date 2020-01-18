World’s shortest man Khagendra Thapa Magar dies of pneumonia in Nepal at 27

Kathmandu [Nepal]: Khagendra Thapa Magar, a Nepali man who once held the title of the 'World's Shortest Person', died on Friday afternoon at the age of 27 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pokhara city.
Magar was suffering from pneumonia and had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Manipal Hospital in Pokhara. He breathed his last at 3 pm (local time) today, Minbahadur Rana, the Chairman of Khagendra Thapa Magar Foundation, told ANI.
Thapa, who was just over 67 centimetres tall, and weighed around 6 kg, was recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world's shortest man back in 2010. Thapa lost the title a year later to Philippines' Junrey Balawing, who was 59.93 centimetres tall and weighed 5 kg. Thapa was born on October 14, 1992, in Pokhara.
