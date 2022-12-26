'World's history is filled with instances of atrocities,' says PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas programme in Delhi

PM Modi | ANI

Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in a historic programme marking ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi on 26th December, 2022. During the programme, Prime Minister attended a ‘Shabad Kirtan’ performed by about three hundred Baal Kirtanis.

On this momentous occasion, Prime Minister also flagged off a march-past by about three thousand children in Delhi.

"World's history is filled with instances of atrocities. Three centuries ago Chamkaur & Sirhind wars were fought, on one side there was Mughal Sultanate blind to communal extremism & on the other there were our Gurus," PM Modi said at programme.

On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on 9th January 2022, Prime Minister had announced that 26th December will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, to mark the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

The Government is organising interactive and participative programmes all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially the young children, about the story of exemplary courage of the Sahibzades.

In this endeavour, essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities will be organised in schools and colleges across the country. Digital exhibitions will be set up at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps, airports etc. All over the country, programmes will be organised where dignitaries will narrate the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzades.