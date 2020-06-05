'World will notice': After George Floyd's death human right activist urges India to protest; gets booked

An FIR has been filed against former journalist and human rights activist Aakar Anil Patel in Bengaluru over his controversial comments on social media. The FIR is lodged under charges pertaining to provocation with intent to cause riots.

The FIR was registered under Section 117 (abetting commission of an offense by the public or by more than ten persons), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and 505-1-B (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the JC Nagar police station.

According to the FIR filed on June 2, Patel had tweeted that protests like the ones in the US over George Floyd's death are needed in India by the marginalised communities.

Patel, former chief of Amnesty International India, had on May 31 posted from his Twitter account, which is not verified.