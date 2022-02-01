World Wetlands Day 2022: Why are wetlands important? How can we preserve the 'liquid assets' of Earth?

World Wetlands Day is recognised as a United Nations International Day of Importance, celebrated around the world each year on 2 February. It marks the anniversary of the signing of the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance (Ramsar Convention) in Ramsar, Iran, on 2 February 1971.

Since 1997, World Wetlands Day has been used to:

raise public awareness of wetland values and benefits

promote the conservation and wise use of wetlands.

Wetlands, often known as ‘liquid assets’ are the most crucial natural resources that help stabilise water supplies, cleanse polluted waters, protect shorelines, and recharge groundwater aquifers. However, the degradation of wetlands is happening unabated across India.

The key message of ‘World Wetlands Day’ is to call for stepping up investment of financial, human, and political capital to save the wetlands from disappearing and to restore those we have degraded.

Each year, a global theme is adopted to focus attention and help raise public awareness about the value of wetlands. The theme for 2022 is 'Wetlands Action for People and Nature', which means a call to take action for wetlands is the focus of this year's campaign.

Wetlands play a major role in the livelihoods of local people as well. A wealth of natural products is produced in wetlands. The rootstocks of lotus plant locally known as ‘Nadru’ which grows extensively in the water bodies of Kashmir valley are harvested in wetlands. Besides this, water chestnut (Trapa natans) locally known as ‘Gaer’ extracted from the freshwater wetlands of valley are a means of subsistence for many people.

Importance of water chestnut in Kashmir dates back to times of Sir Walter Lawrence when the main crop of the valley was destroyed due to floods in 1893. It was the flour of water chestnut that saved people from starvation. Traditional reed mats, locally called ‘Wagoow’, made from the wild vegetation that grows on the wetlands of Kashmir valley have been a source of livelihood for many people associated with the craft.

The role of Wetlands:

Wetlands are important for water security, wellbeing and culture. They play a role in:

clean water

water supply

ecosystem resilience

sustainable livelihoods and jobs

biodiversity conservation

storm protection

carbon storage

climate change adaptation

health and well-being

tourism and recreation

What can you do to spread awareness?

Some efforts are simple, some a tad difficult. The simple ones include your participation and/or encouraging others for it when some organisations are holding competitions on the occasion.

For instance, the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Central National Herbarium, Howrah and the Central Media & Website Cell are going to organise the aNational Virtual Drawing Competition' on February 2.

They have requested those wishing to participate to make a drawing on the theme of Wetland Day 2022, click or shoot their short videos while making the drawing and submit the entry between January 31 to February 2. Not only would there be top three winners from each category, the drawing of the winners would also be posted on official social media accounts of the BSI for spreading awareness.

Similarly, in the run up to the World Wetlands Day, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has organised a virtual quiz competition, especially for the children to enable participants to learn more about the wetlands' functions in sustaining ecosystems, supporting biodiversity and more. This has been organised with Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS).

The Wetlands International South Asia (WISA), highlighting the need for an 'all of society' approach to wetlands conservation, is hosting a public webinar on the theme of the day: 'Wetlands Action for People and Nature.'

(With inputs from agency)

