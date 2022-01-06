e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 07:51 AM IST

Maharashtra: Migratory birds flock to Nandur Madhmeshwar wetland in Nashik; see pics

ANI
Maharashtra: Migratory birds flock to Nandur Madhmeshwar wetland in Nashik; see pics |

Nashik: With the advent of winter, a large number of migratory birds have flocked to Nandur Madhmeshwar bird sanctuary, a wetland in Niphad in Maharashtra's Nashik.

"More than 30,000 birds including flamingos, cranes have come here. Birds from Siberia, Europe come here to escape the harsh winter conditions," said the Nashik forest department officer, Shekhar Deokar.

The officer further said that the migratory birds also attract visitors and photographers in large. numbers.

"A variety of migratory birds travel here. These include flamingos, cranes, golden flowers, blue chicks and many more," he added.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 07:51 AM IST
