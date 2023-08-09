World Tribal Day: Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel Dedicates Works Worth ₹637 Crore In Bastar

Bhupesh Waghel WTD | FPJ

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel dedicated multiple developmental works worth ₹637 crores in Bastar district on the occasion of World Tribal Day (WTD).

The CM performed Bhoomi Poojan and inaugurated 2300 works worth more than ₹637 crores in Bastar district headquarters on Wednesday. These include the Bhoomipujan of 1838 works worth ₹486.70 crores and the inauguration of 462 works worth ₹150.32 crore, a Chhattisgarh government release said.

These can be broadly classified for the 198 works of Rural Engineering Service, 113 works of Municipal Corporation Jagdalpur 18 works of Public Works Division Jagdalpur-1, 14 works of Public Works Division Jagdalpur-2 and others. The government also sanctioned 150 works under Jal Jeevan Mission worth ₹220.78 crores, 120 works of Public Health Engineering worth ₹1.94 crore and others.

He also inaugurated the studio and website of Bastar Academy of Dance, Art and Literature (BADAL). In addition, he released the quarterly magazine of 'Bādal' and unveiled a coffee table book containing information about 15 caves of the Kanger Valley, the official communique said.

Notably, Kanger Valley National Park is a unique treasure of biodiversity and natural heritage, which is known abroad for biodiversity, local tribal culture as well as limestone caves. The mesmerizing view of limestone caves found in Kanger Valley is a major attraction for the tourists and nature enthusiasts. A total of 15 caves have been discovered at the national park so far with the help of experts from the local Geology Department, field staff and the local community.

The newly-released coffee table book contains information and description of the beauty and characteristics of these 15 caves located in the National Park. National Park Director Dhammasheel Ganveer said.

On the occasion of WTD, he released a video ‘Aami Aao Bastariya’ , a folk song which depicts Bastar culture and rich tradition.

