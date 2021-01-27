World on verge of defeating coronavirus pandemic, says Harsh Vardhan at WHO meet

New Delhi: The world is on verge of defeating the coronavirus pandemic by adopting preemptive, proactive and collaborative strategies to combat the virus, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday.

"I thank member nations that despite the wide disparity in their epidemiological trends, we're on verge of defeating pandemic by adopting preemptive, proactive and collaborative strategies," said the Union Health Minister at 148th session of WHO Executive Board (virtual) meeting.

Speaking about the year that was marred by the pandemic, he said, "2020 was the year of science when the best of humanity was shown through the gloom that descended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation demanded setting up of major global collaboration so that scientists could share their expertise. For these governments, business and philanthropic organisations got together to start committing resources."