'Some people are spreading misinformation...': Health Minister Harsh Vardhan counters critics; lauds 'safe and effective' COVID-19 vaccines

Hitting out at those criticising the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that it is unfortunate that some people are spreading misinformation about the vaccination for political reasons.

He added that the vaccination will be the last nail in the coffin of COVID19.

Vouching for the vaccine, Dr Vardhan said that "The message is clear that vaccine is completely safe and effective. The said adverse events or side effects surfacing are common and it can be seen after any vaccination."

"Government does not want people who are hesitant to take vaccine to suffer any disadvantage. Everyone should get equal protection just like our doctors," he said.