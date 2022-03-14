World Consumer Rights Day 2022: History, Significance, Activities

World Consumer Rights Day will be celebrated on 15th March majorly to create awareness about consumer rights. An aim of celebration of this day is to protect customers from abuses and social injustices which undermine their rights.

Significance World Consumer Rights Day:

The consumer movement marks 15th March with World Consumer Rights Day every year, as a means of raising global awareness about consumer rights and needs. Celebrating the day is a chance to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected, and to protest against market abuses and social injustices which undermine those rights.

World Consumer Rights Day History:

President John F Kennedy sent a special message to the US Congress on 15th March 1962, in which he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights. Inspired by his speech on 15th March 1983 first World Consumer Rights Day was celebrated. Now every year its celebrated to mobilize action on important issues and campaigns for consumers.

World Consumer Rights Day Theme:

The members of Consumers International around 200 consumer groups in 100 countries selected ‘Fair Digital Finance’ as global theme.

Consumer rights in India

In India, consumer rights movement was started in 1966 in Maharashtra. Grahak Panchayat was established in Pune in 1974. Other states also started forming several institutions to help consumers. On December 9, 1986, the consumer protection act was passed in Parliament with the purpose of empowering consumers. The act gave various rights and boost to consumer councils, forums and appellate courts for the settlement of consumer's grievances.

Activities to participate in World Consumer Rights Day:

If you have realized your consumer rights were violated and what you did about it, you can share your experiences with others.

Promote consumer rights and laws in your country. read about them and share, discuss it on social media.

Educate yourself on various consumer rights that you have.

