BIS celebrates "World Consumer Rights Day"

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) celebrated the "World Consumer Rights Day" by organizing webinars at various locations in the country through its offices at Headquarters and various Regional and Branch Offices. The theme for World Consumer Rights Day this year is “Tackling Plastic Pollution”.

The webinar at BIS headquarters was inaugurated by Sh. N.K Kansara, Deputy Director General (Policy Research & Training), BIS. In his inaugural address he emphasised on importance of responsible use of plastics, a material which has percolated in every sphere of human activities. He informed that BIS has formulated important standards on plastic and its recycling. He urged the consumers to come forward and insist for their implementation in letter and spirit.