Women dancers dressed in traditional 'ghagra choli' perform Garba at Airport Circle ahead of Donald Trump's visit

Meanwhile, a lookalike of megastar Amitabh Bachchan came from Bhavnagar to Motera stadium to attend the 'Namaste Trump' event but he doesn't have a pass for it. The man, named Pinakin Gohil, said he hopes for some miracle so that he can receive a pass.

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka and a high-level delegation is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad around noon.

Modi along with Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium.

Grand preparations have been made for the high-profile visit with thousands of people expected to line up the streets of Ahmedabad to greet the two leaders during their roadshow.

Security personnel on Sunday conducted final rehearsals on the scheduled route.