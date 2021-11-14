Women journalists detained by Assam police hours after being named in FIR filed by VHP supporter in Tripura

Two women journalists who had been named in an FIR in Tripura after a complaint was filed by a supporter of the right-wing group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), have been detained in Nilambazar police station in Assam's Karimganj.

The journalists, Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha, were booked under three sections of the Indian Penal Code – 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). The FIR was lodged at the Fatikroy police station in Tripura.

Samriddhi tweeted, "We have been detained at the Nilambazar police station, Karimganj, Assam. We were informed by the officer in-charge of Nilambazar PS that SP of Gomti District gave the orders for our detention".

The journalists alleged that the cops came to their hotel early this morning and they were barred from leaving the hotel.

In a series of tweets earlier, Sakunia had tweeted: "I will be putting out a statement soon iterating all the intimidation I had to face while covering the #Tripura story soon. Meanwhile, we are seeking legal remedy. Ps. We aren't allowed to move outside from our hotel."

"The police arrived yesterday at the hotel around 10:30 at night and served the FIR copy in the morning 5:30am. We were supposed to leave for the capital Agartala but have been not allowed to move despite full cooperation. There are around 16-17 police deployed outside our hotel," she tweeted.

Amid huge protests in Maharashtra over the reported clashes in Tripura, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday said news circulating on social media about damage and vandalisation of a mosque in Tripura is fake and complete misrepresentation of facts.

It also said that there is no report of simple or grievous injury or rape or death of any person in any such incidents in Tripura as alleged in some social media posts.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said there is no reported case of damage of the structure of any mosque in Tripura in the recent past and that people should maintain calm and should not be misguided by such fake reports.

"There have been news reports that have been circulating that a mosque in Kakraban area of Gomati district in Tripura has been damaged and vandalised. These news reports are fake and are a complete misrepresentation of facts," it said.

The home ministry said the mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban has not been damaged and the Tripura Police in Gomati district is working to maintain peace and tranquillity.

The home ministry said that in Maharashtra, there have been reports of violence and unsavoury statements that are aimed at disturbing peace and harmony based on fake news regarding Tripura.

"This is very concerning and it is urged that peace is maintained at all costs," it said. The home ministry made it clear that there is no reported case of damage of the structure of any mosque in Tripura in the recent past.

"There is no report of simple or grievous injury or rape or death of any person in these incidents as alleged in some social media posts," it said.

There have been violence in some parts of Maharashtra following rallies taken out by Muslim organisations on Friday to protest against incidents in Tripura.

In Amravati, over 8,000 people had gathered outside the district collector's office on Friday to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community in Tripura be stopped.

Violence was reported in Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim and Yavatmal. Police have so far arrested 20 people and detained four others by registering 20 FIRs under various charges, including rioting, in connection with Friday's incidents.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 05:47 PM IST