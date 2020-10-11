'Women empowerment INC style': Twitter furious as UP Congress workers thrash leader in Deoria

"I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned the party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action," she said.

"On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for Hathras case victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party," Yadav added.

The incident took place on Friday during an event in Deoria.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma informed that they had taken cognisance of the matter. "We've taken cognisance of the incident wherein a woman party worker was beaten up by around 25 people. It's a serious matter as when we are saying women should join politics, political ppl behave like 'gundas' with a woman. It's time that they should be punished," she said.