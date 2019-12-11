'Women don’t need firearms, others will protect you': Venkaiah Naidu

On Tuesday, when two women MPs were asked to discuss the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Rajya Sabha chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu said that he thought women did not need firearms and that others would protect them.
According to the Hindu, Venkaiah Naidu said, "In my opinion, women don’t need firearms, others will protect you." Though he said the time allotted to the discussion had finished, he said, “One of the two women” could speak.
He then allowed BJP MP Roopa Ganguly to speak. However, BJP member Roopa Ganguly was unhappy with the government withdrawing provision of having three licence guns limiting it to two. She however welcomed the move.
Parliament on Tuesday approved a legislation providing for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for manufacturing and carrying illegal arms. The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which also has a provision for imprisonment of two years or fine which may extend to Rs 1 lakh or both for those using firearms in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or personal safety of others, was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha. Several amendments moved by opposition parties were rejected. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.
(Inputs from Agencies)
