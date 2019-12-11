'Women don’t need firearms, others will protect you': Venkaiah Naidu

On Tuesday, when two women MPs were asked to discuss the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Rajya Sabha chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu said that he thought women did not need firearms and that others would protect them.

According to the Hindu, Venkaiah Naidu said, "In my opinion, women don’t need firearms, others will protect you." Though he said the time allotted to the discussion had finished, he said, “One of the two women” could speak.