Women committing indecent acts, chanting provocative slogans after consuming drugs: Dilip Ghosh warns that they may become 'victims of violence'

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said it is unfortunate that a section of women are committing indecent acts like making video with expletive- filled Tagore songs and some others are chanting provocative slogans at street protests "after consuming drugs."

Ghosh, who was attending a tea session with local people in Golf Green area, said "It is a matter of deep concern how some of the young women are becoming unforgetful about self-respect, dignity, culture, ethos and committing indecent acts in video."

Alluding to the anti-CAA slogans in the city, Ghosh said "women are being drugged to sit in the front row of street protests and chanting provocative slogans throughout the day. We must introspect where the society is heading." The Midnapore MP voiced concern that for such behaviour on streets, these women may also become victims of violence.