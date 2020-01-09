Woman constable accuses Lucknow police officers of rape and harassment, video goes viral

A woman constable has acussed Lucknow police officers of rape and harassment. The video wherein she is seen crying and expressing her anguish has gone viral.
“When my own officers are abusing me, how can I help other women,” she says in a video.
The constable has written a complaint to Lucknow SSP
(More details to follow)
