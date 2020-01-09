India

Woman constable accuses Lucknow police officers of rape and harassment, video goes viral

By FPJ Web Desk

The constable has written a complaint to Lucknow SSP

Representational Image

A woman constable has acussed Lucknow police officers of rape and harassment. The video wherein she is seen crying and expressing her anguish has gone viral.

“When my own officers are abusing me, how can I help other women,” she says in a video.

(More details to follow)

