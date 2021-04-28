With registrations for third phase of vaccination set to start, CoWIN website crashes promptly at 4 pm

With India's COVID-19 vaccination drive slated for expansion, the government on Wednesday opened registrations for all individuals above the age of 18. However, even as the clock struck four, complaints began pouring in via social media.

While some were unable to obtain an OTP to register themselves, others found themselves unable to open the CoWIN website. Going by the complaints from many Twitter users, similar problems were faced by many using the Aarogya Setu app to register themselves and book an appointment.

While we at the Free Press Journal managed to open the website, we could not move beyond the OTP verification step despite several attempts. One Twitter user claimed that while the OTP eventually arrived, the site was now refusing to let the code be typed in.

