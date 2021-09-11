With no mobile tower around, residents of this Rajasthan village climb atop a hill to even get OTP for ration

To get ration is still an ‘uphill task’ for villagers of a Rajasthan village. In Digital India an OTP is a must to get ration from a government PDS shop and to get OTP they have to climb a hill as there is no mobile tower in the village. What is interesting is that the village is just 15 km away from Udaipur city which is a divisional headquarter of the state.

This pathetic situation of Digital India can be seen in the Sare village of Badgaon Panchayat Samiti in Udaipur. The village is around 5 km from the Udaipur-Jaipur highway and is surrounded by hills. The population of the village is around 5000 but there is no mobile tower in the village.

Every month when the PDS shop opens to distribute the ration, a helper of the shop takes villagers on the hill to get OTP from the POS machine and what is more troublesome is that it is not sure that one will get network on that hill. In such a case the villagers have to climb another hill in search of the network.

The ration dealer Kishan Singh Bhati said that it is a big problem not only for villagers but for me also as I have to appoint four helpers to distribute the ration.

The villagers are facing many other problems due to the lack of a mobile tower. The schools are closed due to Covid and children are not able to study online. One cannot contact the other in case of medical and other emergencies.

The Up Pradhan of the Panchayat Samiti, Pratap Singh said 'we are trying our level best to get a mobile tower in the village but it seems that officials are not interested but we’ll not let it go as it is a serious problem and will start a protest if not heard.'

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 04:59 PM IST