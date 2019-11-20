'With all your love, I am feeling absolutely fine': Nusrat Jahan thanks her well-wishers in video message

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan posted a thank you message to her well-wishers for praying for her recovery.
Actor-turned-politician took to Twitter and thanked her well-wishers in a 40-second video. "With all your love and blessings I am feeling absolutely fine and better," Nusrat said in the video. "Thank you all for your wishes, prayers, calls & messages," Nusrat tweeted.
Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who was admitted to the ICU of Apollo Gleneagles hospital following respiratory distress on Sunday night, was discharged on Monday evening, sources close to her said, dismissing reports of drug overdose as "rumours".
The actress had won this year's Lok Sabha elections from Basirhat by a huge margin of over three lakh votes. She married her long-time beau and city-based enterpreneur Nikhil Jain in June. Jahan had come in the firing line of Muslim clergy after she was seen sporting 'sindoor' (vermilion) while taking oath in the Parliament as the new MP. The TMC MP had responded by saying she represented an inclusive India, which was beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.
