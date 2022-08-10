With a view to meet travel demand, Western Railway to run THESE 2 pairs of Special Trains on special fare

Photo: Representative Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run 2 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09035 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 21.45 hrs & will reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 14.15 hrs, the next day. This train will run on Friday, 12th August, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09036 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Borivali Special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi at 15.30 hrs & will arrive Borivali at 09.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run on Saturday, 13th August, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari and Luni stations in both directions. Train No. 09035 will have an additional halt at Borivali station. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

Similarly, train No. 09310 Indore- Borivali Superfast Special will depart from Indore at 23.45 hrs & will reach Borivali at 13.45 hrs, the next day. This train will run on Thursday, 11th August, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09309 Bandra Terminus – Indore Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 23.55 hrs & will reach Indore at 13.15 hrs, the next day. This train will run on Sunday, 14th August, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Godhra, Vadodara, Surat and Vapi stations in both directions. Train No. 09309 will have an additional halt at Borivali station. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking of Train Nos. 09035, 09310 & 09309 will open from 11th August, 2022 at PRS counters & on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special Trains on Special Fare.

