IRCTC organises blood donation camps under AKAM

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 01:14 AM IST
Blood Donation Camps were organized by IRCTC Corporate Office & North Zone in association with Rotary Club of Delhi Maurya to celebrate “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” on 25th July, 2022 & 22th July, 2022. IRCTC staff and officials donated blood with proud hearts. More than 40 units of blood was collected. Collected blood was sent to Regional Blood Transfusion Centre. It will be utilized to provide to patients on “no replacement basis” and is provided free to Thalassemic patients, BPL patients and patients and other deserving patients. This was an act of great service to humanity by IRCTC under the efficient guidance of Sandip Trivedi GGM/HRD. CMD IRCTC also appreciated the staff & officials for noble cause.

Refreshments were also provided to the Blood donors.

