With 28,951 new coronavirus cases, India sees dip in daily COVID-19 cases

India saw a single-day rise of 28,591 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally of cases to 3,32,36,921, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,655 with 338 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases have increased to 3,84,921, comprising 1.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.87 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the past 13 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.17 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the past 79 days, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,24,09,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Also, 15,30,125 tests were conducted Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 54,18,05,829.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive has crossed 73.82 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

