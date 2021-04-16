With 19,489 COVID-19 cases, 141 deaths, Delhi reports highest single-day spike

Amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, Delhi has reported its biggest single-day spike of 19,486 fresh coronavirus infections and 141 related deaths, as per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Friday evening.

The total infection caseload of Delhi has reached 8,03,623, with 61,005 active cases in the national capital. With 114 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall COVID-19 casualties in Delhi have soared up to 11,793.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of Delhi also jumped to 19.69 per cent on Friday while the fatality rate is at 1.47 per cent.