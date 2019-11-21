Winter Session Updates: 'Our duty to maintain the dignity of House', Lok Sabha Speaker tells Oppn MPs

'It is our duty to maintain the dignity of House', Lok Sabha Speaker tells Opposition MPs
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Opposition MPs raising slogans in the House during Question Hour: It is our duty to maintain the dignity of the House. Please do not come to the well of the house. I have always given all a chance for debate and discussion.
DMK gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
The DMK has given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "denial of 27% reservation in medical admission under all India quota to OBCs"
TMC gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over pan-India NRC
TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the proposed "implementation of NRC all over the country"
CPI gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha
CPI has given Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over "selling of entire stake in 5 PSUs including BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited)"
BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over employment opportunities for UP workers
BJP lawmaker Sakal Deep Rajbhar on Thursday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over employment opportunities for workers of Uttar Pradesh. According to a report based on National Sample Survey data, Uttar Pradesh has about 90 lakh Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units currently.
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over electoral bonds
The Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'lack of transparency in the entire scheme of electoral bonds', ANI reported. The Congress had demanded the government disclose all details about electoral bonds before Parliament, alleging that the scheme resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties.
Key bills to tabled in Rajya Sabha today
Key papers are to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday by Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ministrr of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh and Minister of Human Resource Development.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of "tribal people displaced from their land".
TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar gives Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha
TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "delay in construction of new capital city of Amaravati. in Andhra Pradesh."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)