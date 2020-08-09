Winds of change? Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi says Sonia Gandhi's tenure is 'coming to an end'

"Sonia Gandhi is the president, she will continue till such time as a proper procedure is implemented and it will be implemented in the not too distant future," he told reporters.

Earlier in the day Tharoor had said that the party needs to be "clear about our leadership going forward". "I welcomed Sonia ji's appointment as interim president last year, but I do believe it's unfair to her to expect her to carry this burden indefinitely," he told PTI in an interview.

He opined that the Congress needed to shake of the public perception that it was "adrift and rudderless". This, he added, was the reason why the party needed a full-term president, selected through a participatory and democratic process. Speaking about the possibility of Rahul Gandhi returning to his post at the helm of the party Tharoor said that should he choose to, this would be a simple process.

"If Rahul Gandhi is ready to resume the leadership, all he has to do is to withdraw his resignation. He was elected to serve till December 2022 and can just pick up the reins again," he had said.

(With inputs from agencies)