'Will try to appoint youngsters for vacant posts in state': Pushkar Singh Dhami after taking oath as Uttarakhand CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami who was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday, is one of the youngest leaders in Uttarakhand to take charge as the CM. After taking oath, the Bharaiya Janata Party MLA said he will try to appoint youngsters for the vacant posts in the state.

The CM who was sworn in the presence of other party leaders, he further said, "I have been working among youngsters and I understand the issues very well. COVID-19 has impacted their livelihood." He also said, "We will try to make the situation better for them and will try to appoint youngsters for the vacant posts in the state."

The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has a strong sway among the youth as he remained the president of the BJP youth wing in the state and has worked in different positions in the RSS' students wing ABVP for many years. By profession, Pushkar Singh Dhami is an advocate. Pushkar Singh Dhami served as the officer on special duty when Koshyari was the CM. Dhami is also reportedly close to defence minister Rajnath Singh.

He also had been a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Dhami served as the president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Uttarakhand twice between 2002 and 2008.