Will take decision after consulting leaders: Om Birla on Azam Khan

New Delhi: Cutting across party lines, members in the Lok Sabha on Friday condemned the sexist remarks made by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan against a woman BJP member with several from the BJP demanding "exemplary" action against him as Speaker Om Birla on Friday assured the House that he will take a decision shortly.

Khan had sparked a controversy by making objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi when she was presiding over the House during the debate on the triple talaq bill yesterday.

"I will take a decision shortly after consulting leaders of various parties," Birla said at the end of an impromptu condemnation of Khan's remarks.

Speaking on the issue raised by BJP's Sanghmitra Maurya during Zero Hour, Biju Janata Dal's Bhratruhari Mahtab said the act of the SP member was "shameful" and "unpardonable" and urged the chair to take an exemplary action based on rules and precedents of the House.

"The House empowers you to take action. Go into the directions of previous Speakers and take action as per rules and regulations," he said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Khan's remarks "utterly condemnable" and said it happened with a woman who was occupying the chair.

"It is very encouraging to see everyone stand up and speak in once voice condemning what happened yesterday. We look towards you (LS Speaker) for exemplary action against him," she said.