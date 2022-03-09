'Will stay common man irrespective of my post': AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann ahead of Election results

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwat Mann says that he will a common man even if he gets the top job of the Chief Minister.

Mann said that it won't go into his head if he becomes the Chief Minister. "Fame has always been part of my life," he told NDTV.

The AAP leader was attacked by rival parties throughout the campaign with accusations of alcoholism and him allegedly being drunk in public, including in the parliament.

"I will still go amidst people and work with them, for them. I don't think my politics will mess my head if I become Chief Minister. Nothing is new for me," he said.

He also vowed to restore Punjab to its former glory. "My Punjab is a Punjab of dreams...People want the old Punjab back," he said.

"We will make Punjab Punjab again. No need to turn it into Paris, London, or California. It was their (other parties) dreams, and they are losing," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:39 PM IST